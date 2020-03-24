FWPD reacts to Hoosiers staying at home

The outbreak warrants it.

Governor holcomb's order also puts a halt to some government services such as renewing your drivers license.fox 55's jeremy masukevich explains how these changes will affect you ?and police?

If you do have to hit the roads.

Holcomb sot "whatever non- essential state business that has to be conducted in person will have to wait."governor eric holcomb wants you to stay home and off the roads.but he knows some travel will be essential as will police.

Holcomb sot "citizens shouldn't worry.

This means all types of licenses issued by the state will be automatically extended by 60 days.holcomb says officers won't be stopping drivers on their way to and from work and for other essential activities like going to the grocery store.nor will they ticket drivers for expired licenses and registrations during the stay-at-home order .allowing a smaller number of fort wayne police officers to focus on crime.sophia sot "we will be a little more lenient with expired plates and those kinds of things because we know that those offices are going to be shut down."before holcomb's address -- jay county sheriff's deputies today announced a travel advisory encouraging people to stay home.sgt.

Sofia rosales- scatena says they don't expect this in allen county.

But they do ask people to stay put as much as possible.

Sophia: "the longer we are out and about leaving our mark everywhere we go, the longer this is going to stay in place.

So if we all can batton down the hatches we will be able to get through this a lot more quickly."they ask you contact them only with 'legitimate police business' so their officers don't get overloaded.sophia: "we dont shut down.

We will always be here.

We will have a force always available for the community.

And we are very focused on making sure everyone receives proper policing during this time."in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news governor holcomb says adhering to the order will save lives, and it's the responsibility of every hoosier to do their part.

However, if the order is not followed, the indiana state police will work with local law enforcement to enforce