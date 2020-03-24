Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation that the Games could not go ahead as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach on Tuesday agreed “100%” to the move, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told journalists at a briefing in Tokyo. 0

