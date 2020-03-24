Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Texas Lieutenant Governor Claims Seniors Willing To Die For Economy

Texas Lieutenant Governor Claims Seniors Willing To Die For Economy

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Texas Lieutenant Governor Claims Seniors Willing To Die For Economy

Texas Lieutenant Governor Claims Seniors Willing To Die For Economy

Texas Lt.

Gov.

Dan Patrick claimed he’d risk his life to help boost the economy for his grandchildren, and asserted that other grandparents would do the same.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SMKleinman

Steven Kleinman @MichaelEMann It sounds like what you might expect from a conservative radio talk show host who can spew baseless t… https://t.co/CAUOEnJyt8 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.