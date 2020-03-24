Tarrant, Collin Counties Issue "Stay At Home" Orders To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 04:41s - Published Tarrant, Collin Counties Issue "Stay At Home" Orders To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus Tarrant and Collin counties announced they are implementing "stay at home" orders as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this michael burden RT @cbs11jack: #NEW More N. #Texas counties are poised to join Dallas County and issue a shelter in place or stay at home order Tuesday. T… 12 hours ago Jack Fink #NEW More N. #Texas counties are poised to join Dallas County and issue a shelter in place or stay at home order Tu… https://t.co/KfDiRG2DLz 14 hours ago