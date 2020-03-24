Need 2 Know: Coronavirus Single Day Deaths, Olympics Postponed

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Tuesday, March 24, 2020.



Tweets about this trainline @Mr_Challinor Hi, to claim a refund on your Advance Single, you'd need to fill in our refund application linked o o… https://t.co/cV9bLgVHDK 56 minutes ago Peter @DavidLammy How come #teachers get 100% of their salary’s then? Hardly fair is it?! Every single teacher I know is… https://t.co/sp6ZYuwWwX 2 hours ago Ash_Wolf-87 RT @BMontgomeryWSBT: For the first time in the U-S, 100 coronavirus deaths are reported in a single day. Good news out of China. The epicen… 2 hours ago Shimongwa RT @F_Nangula: We cannot fight Coronavirus blindfolded! We need to know where the cases are... Buy testing kits and start testing everyone.… 3 hours ago It Is An Old Hospital We cannot fight Coronavirus blindfolded! We need to know where the cases are... Buy testing kits and start testing… https://t.co/xDu9aobgJy 4 hours ago Bob Montgomery For the first time in the U-S, 100 coronavirus deaths are reported in a single day. Good news out of China. The epi… https://t.co/zDoTl9TB23 7 hours ago Lucy Moore RT @CofEBishopstoke: We are sorry, but St Mary's & St Paul's #Bishopstoke are now closed to the public in line with the Government's instru… 9 hours ago Parish of Bishopstoke We are sorry, but St Mary's & St Paul's #Bishopstoke are now closed to the public in line with the Government's ins… https://t.co/eofc3p5OUk 10 hours ago