Angry Italian mayors rage at people ignoring lockdown rules

Italian mayors rage at people ignoring lockdown rules (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) CAMPANIA GOVERNOR, VINCENZO DE LUCA, SAYING: "I'm getting word that someone is having a graduation party, we'll send in the carabinieri (paramilitary police), we'll send them in with a flamethrower." (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) MAYOR OF GUALDO TADINO, MASSIMILIANO PRESCIUTTI, SAYING: "But where the f**k are you going?

You go and queue up at the post office to recharge your phones, you go and queue up at the ATM machines?

Where are you going with these incontinent dogs?

You must stay at home!

Don't you understand that people are dying, more than 400 people a day are dying.

Dying!" (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) MAYOR OF BARI, ANTONIO DECARO, SAYING (SPEAKING TO MAN WALKING BY BEACH): "I am the mayor of this city, I will make people respect the decree in this city.

(MAN TRIES TO SPEAK TO DECARO) …you must go home, now!

I don't want anyone here.

You must all go home.

You must go home now otherwise the police will come and will use force to bring you home.

Let's go!" (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) MAYOR OF LUCERA, ANTONIO TUTOLO, SAYING (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT): "These fucking hairdressers who go from home to home to fix women's hair, what the fuck are they for?

What is the damn point?

But do you understand that coffins are closed?

Who will see all these beautiful hairstyles in the coffins?" (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) MAYOR OF BARI, ANTONIO DECARO, SAYING (WALKING TOWARDS PEOPLE PLAYING TABLE TENNIS NEAR BEACH): "Ping pong is not allowed now!

You cannot play ping pong, go.

Go and play with your Playstation at home.

You cannot stay here, let's go.

Go home!

I'm telling you you have to go home." (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) MAYOR OF REGGIO CALABRIA, GIUSEPPE FALCOMATA, SAYING: "I met a fellow citizen who was serenely jogging up and down the road, being followed by his exhausted dog.

I stopped him and I told him: 'Look, this is not a movie.

You are not Will Smith in 'I Am Legend', therefore, go home!'"