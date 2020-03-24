Aid bill has 'unemployment insurance on steroids': Schumer

Global  

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said lawmakers are close to an agreement on a massive coronavirus aid bill that he said would pay the salary of furloughed workers for four months.

Senior Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package, raising hopes that the divided U.S. Congress could soon act to try to limit the pandemic's economic fallout.

"Last night, I thought we were on the five-yard line.

Right now, we're on the two," Schumer said on Tuesday, using a football analogy meaning close to scoring.




