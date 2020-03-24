Global  

Mini-marathon held in southern China after coronavirus outbreak slows

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Mini-marathon held in southern China after coronavirus outbreak slows

Mini-marathon held in southern China after coronavirus outbreak slows

A mini-marathon was held in southern China as the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed across the country.

The video, shot in the city of Dujiangyan in Sichuan Province on March 22, shows 1000 participants joining the 6km mini marathon to run along the road.

It was the first marathon held in the country after the coronavirus outbreak.

The marathon reduced the number of runners from 40,000 to only 1,000 and shortened the distance to 6 kilometres in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1000 runners were separated into ten groups and groups started off one-by-one in every two minutes.

Robots were also used on site to disinfect, according to reports.

