Metro students begin online learning now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:02s - Published Metro students begin online learning Students at Jackson Prep, and many other schools, are beginning their online curriculum this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Metro students begin online learning 16 WAPT SCOTT SIMMONS HAS THEYARE LIVE IN FLOWOOD.IT IS A QUIET CAMPUS A FEW CARSIN THE PARKING LOT, BUT NO AFTERSCHOOL ACTIVITIES TO SPEAK OFSTILL.IT WAS A BUSY DAY HERE ATJACKSON PREP BECAUSE OF THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC THIS CAMPUSAND OTHERS IN THE AREA AREMOVING AN ONLINE CURRICULUM.SO ABIGAIL, WILL YOU TAKE THEDERIVATIVE OF THIS FUNCTION FORME KIMBERLY THEN?YOU DIDN’T AP CALCULUS CLASS ISBACK IN SESSION AT JACKSON PREP,BUT IN A FAR DIFFERENT FORMATTHAN BEFORE THE CORONA VIRUSPANDEMIC PERFECT 760 STUDENTS INGRADES.SIX THROUGH 12 ARE NOW LEARNINGONLINE.BUT IF WE CAN’T DO WRITING APERSON WITH THIS IS LIKE THIS ISTHE NEXT BEST THING TO MEBECAUSE YOU CAN STILL TALK ANDINTERACT WITH EVERYBODY LIKEYOUR STRAW TO MAKE IT SHORTERTHE SCHOOL RESUMED STUDIESONLINE AND SO TEACHERS ANDSTUDENTS ARE THRUST INTO A NEWLEARNING FORMAT OF TALKINGTHROUGH A GROUP CHAT FORUM ATTHE TEACHER USING THE CAMERASHOT TO SHOW THE WORK ANDINSTRUCTION.I’M HAVING TO REMEMBER THEYCAN’T SEE EVERYTHING THAT I’MWRITING DOWN.I CAN’T SEE THEM AT THE SAMETIME OR THEY CAN’T SEE THE FULLBOARD THE SCHOOL DAY RUNS FROM8-10, TWO THREE TEN MOST OF THECLASSROOM INSTRUCTION TAKESPLACE UP UNTIL LUNCHTIME ANDTHEN FROM 1:30 TO 3 10, THEY’VEGOT TIME TO DO ASSIGNMENTS.TAKE TESTS MEET WITH HERTEACHERS LAWRENCE.COCOA WITH JACKSON PREP SAYS ITIS A NEW LEARNING EXPERIENCE ANDAT THE VERY LEAST THOUGH ACHANCE FOR STUDENTS TO RECONNECTAT A TIME WHEN SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS THE NEW NORM.THEY’RE GETTING TO HAVE THATINTERACTION WITH A TEACHERGETTING TO HAVE THAT LEARNINGNOW.CERTAINLY WE ALL WANT T OURKIDS BACK ON CAMPUS.I MEAN IT’S BEING LOST RIGHTNOW.IT’S JUST THAT CAMARADERIE THESENSE OF SCHOOL, BUT WE ARETAKING WHAT’S A DIFFICULTSITUATION AND TRYING TO LEARNAND BECOME A BETTER INSTITUTIONBOTH FOR OUR STUDENTS AND FOROUR TEACHERS.JACKSON PREP SAYS THIS ONLINECLASSROOM EXPERIENCE WILLCONTINUE TO EVOLVE AS THE WEEK’SMOVE FORWARD IF NEED BE MULTIPLESCHOOL DISTRICTS IN OUR AREAWORKING ON THEIR ON ON ON ONLINECURRICULUM AND PLAN TO ROLL ITOUT THIS WEEK





You Might Like

Tweets about this