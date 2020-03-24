Questions over London's late lockdown mount as streets and stations are empty

Global  

Questions over the UK's late but decisive action over the mandatory three-week quarantine period continue to mount as Liverpool Station, The Wall Church highlight the eerily empty streets of a once-bus

Questions over the UK's late but decisive action over the mandatory three-week quarantine period continue to mount as Liverpool Station, The Wall Church highlight the eerily empty streets of a once-bustling metropolis on Tuesday (March 24).

Inexplicably, a large head of broccoli and can of Pepsi Max were also seen on a trash can.




