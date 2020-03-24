Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ford Extends Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Ford Extends Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ford Extends Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Ford Extends Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Ford Motor Co.

Announced on Tuesday that it will not restart production on March 30, as was originally planned.

Plants in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are currently shut down amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports the No.2 U.S. automaker said it would reassess the target date for resuming production.

The "Detroit Three" automakers- General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler shut down their U.S. plants due to the coronavirus.

The United States currently has over 52,000 confirmed cases of the rapidly spreading virus.

To date, there have been 684 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.