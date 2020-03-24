Global  

Jason Whitlock: The Colts made a mistake passing on Tom Brady for Philip Rivers

To some surprise, the Indianapolis Colts have passed over Tom Brady during free agency and decided to go with Philip Rivers.

Hear what Jason Whitlock has to say about why he thinks this was a bad move on the Colts part.

