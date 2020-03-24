Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

"local teachers" and "students" are "not" in schoo "right now".

But today..

They still shared "a special moment"!

////// *horns honking* ////// that was the sound of excitement "as ben franklin elementary teachers" drove past students today in terre haute.

"staff" put together "a parade".

They posted the route "on social media"..

So "students" had a chance to see their teachers..

Even "if" only from distance.

"teachers say"..

They didn't get to give students "a proper goodbye" before the school closure.

They wanted to do something..

Before "the stay-at-home order" goes into effect tonight.

/////// /////// we are looking forward to remote learning.

We are positive we can tackle this.

But yeah, we're looking forward to that face to face contact //////// what "a sweet reach-out"!

We could all use "some positive news" "right now"!

