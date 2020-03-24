New York City To Release Select Inmates In Response To Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published New York City To Release Select Inmates In Response To Coronavirus Mayor Bill de Blasio made a big announcement on March 24th, reports Business Insider. He said that he plans to release select inmates from city jails, including Rikers Island. This move would be an attempt to prevent infections during the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor de Blasio said an estimated 300 inmates over 70 years old have at least five pre-existing conditions. That puts them at greater risk of becoming infected with a severe case. 0

