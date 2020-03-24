Vancouverites Take To Their Balconies To Applaud Health-Care Workers now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:47s - Published Vancouverites Take To Their Balconies To Applaud Health-Care Workers Vancouver is getting loud in support of essential service workers and front- line health care- workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.Every night at 7 p.m., the streets of the city’s West End neighbourhood echo with applause and cheers from thousands of residents on their apartment balconies. 0

