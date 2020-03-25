Reducing Costs for Local Businesses

20 passengers are as bars and restaurants are required to close during the coronavirus pandemic á many are struggling to find ways to pay the bills.

Now something as small as a parking ticket has sparked a larger conversation about rochester cutting local businesses a break.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to explain.

Katie á george á i'm here on 3rd street á a big bar and restaurant hub in rochester.

It's 6 o clock á dinner time á and these parking spots are usually full of people dining out or enjoying a happy hour.

During the bar and restaurant shut down á that's not the case.

Xxx tessa leung of grand rounds brewing company and restaurant á is one of many struggling downtown business owners.

She had to lay off her staff.

Yesterday á while volunteering their time á two of her former employees were issued parking tickets.

"i know parking seems incremental and tiny but its so low on our list of things to think about right now."

The rochester police department responded to leung's frustrations on facebook, explaining that the department has been directed to continue to enforce meters.

Leung was able to have the tickets waived.

She tells me she's not upset with the police á but is frustrated with city leaders.

"i just think it's in really poor leadership and poor oversight from our city to not kinda look at the whole picture."

The rochester area chamber of commerce recently contacted the city asking to reduce the cost of business as soon as possible.

Suggestions included suspending recently increased liquor license fees á pausing policy considerations on the historic district á and stopping billing for downtown monthly parking contracts.

At the moment á business owners have been told if they cancel their reservations á they will have to reáapply and get back on the waiting list.

"it is so important for a business to have cash on hand at this time so they can maintain staff as much as possible and basically pay their bills and keep their business going."

President of the chamber kathleen harrington believes the city is taking the concerns seriously during a time that businesses are under great stress.

"what city government can do is going to be very helpful in reducing some of that stress."

Leung is looking for more support from the city.

"this is really extraordinary times for a lot of people and a little bit of grace would be kind and helpful."

In the meantime á to avoid any future conflicts about parking á the hilton garden inn across the street is allowing grand rounds employees and volunteers to park in its lot for free.

Live in rochester á annalise johnson á kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

As of last night á city council did issue a 30áday moratorium on parking meter enforcement.

The city and rochester area economic development has also allocated 350á thousand dollars for small business relief loans.

As for the suggestions from the chamber of commerce á city administration is asking the recently formed economic stability program planning team to provide a recommendatio n./// health