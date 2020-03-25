Starkvillle Board Of Alderman votes not to close non essential businesses

Aldermen reject proposed new steps to address the coronavirus.

Mississippi's health officer makes a public appeal for folks to observe social distancing and stop getting together in groups.

And governor tate reeves comes out of isolation days after returning from a family trip in spain where there had been a spike in coronavirus cases.

Starkville city leaders met this morning to discuss what to do concerning the coronavirus.

Mayor lynn spruill said part of the reason the city wanted to take these measures is because some people in the community are not following cdc guidelines.

Mayor lynn spruill said part of the reason the city wanted to take these measures is because some people in the community are not following cdc guidelines.

Spruill said she saw 20-30 people playing basketball at a city park.

She also told me some residents voiced concerns to her about their safety during the pandemic.

The new policies were shot down in a four to one vote.

If the board voted yes, owners would had to close non essential businesses for 15 days.

Board members who voted no where concerned about the economic impact the polices would have on small business and their families.

Businesses must continue to adhere to the rule of ten.

While restaurants can continue to do curbside or drive thru only.

However, some board members say the city leaders must become more proactive in the fight against covid-19.

Sandra sistrunk alderman, ward 2 i am sure their will be businesses and other restaurants that don't survive this.

There will be people that don't survive this too and the question is how you find that balance between the two.

" trt: 19 sec oc: the two mayor spruill said the sitaution continues to be fluid.

The board may call another board meeting if it is needed.

However, as of right now they plan to hold their normal work session on april 3rd.





