Flower shop delivers bouquets to healthcare workers instead of throwing them away

ONE LOCAL BUSINESS ISTURNING......THE HARDEST NEWS.....INTO SOMETHING POSITIVE.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....LEAH PEZZETTI SHOWS YOU....HOW A STORE OWNER.....IS TYING UP HER CLOSED SIGN....WITH A BOW.LOOKLIVE MOST OF THE BUSINESSESALONG THIS STRETCH RIGHT HEREHAVE THE SAME SIGN OUT FRONT:CLOSED.THIS FLORAL SHOP HAS THE SAME -BUT THE LACK OF BUSINESS ISNTSTOPPING THEM FROM SPREADINGJOY.PKG NATS WRAPPING BOUQUETPRETTY BOUQUETS!

WE JUST WANTTO BEAUTIFY THE COMMUNITYLIANA LABRADOR HAS ALWAYSWANTED TO OPEN A FLOWER STORE.MY MOTHER WAS A FLORIST FOROVER 30 YEARS SO SHE WAS THEINSPIRATION FOR OPENING THESHOP SHE OPENED "ALL IN BLOOM"IN LAS VEGAS LESS THAN A YEARAND A HALF AGO - AND SAYS THISMONTH-LONG CORONAVIRUS CLOSURECOULD HURT HER STORE.KINDA DISBELIEF AS A NEWBUSINESS, UH CAN WE DO THAT,CAN WE SURVIVE THAT, BUT ALLYOU CAN DO IS TAKE ONE DAY AT ATIME BUT RATHER THAN WRAPHERSELF UP IN 'WHAT IF' - SHE'SWRAPPING UP WHAT'S LEFT OF THEFLOWER STOCK - AND GIVING ITAWAY TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS ANDFIREFIGHTERS.THE LOOK ON THE WORKERS FACESWHEN WE WERE AT SUMMERLINHOSPITAL LAST NIGHT, IT WASPRICELESS.THEY'RE LIKE WE HAD SUCH A HARDDAY AND I WISH WE WOULD'V HADMORE SHE AND A HANDFUL OFTHE MENTAL HEALTH ASPECT OF IT,IT REDUCES STRESS, IT REDUCESANXIETY NOT KNOWING WHAT COULDHAPPEN TO HER OWN FUTURE - BUTHOPING THIS ACT OF KINDNESSWILL HELP OUR HEALTHCARE HEROESHAPPINESS RIGHT NOW.IF WE MAKE IT THROUGH, GREAT.I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO YEARS TOCOME HERE IN THIS COMMUNITY, IFWE DON'T, WHAT BETTER WAY TOGO YOU'RE GOING TO MAKE MECRY I JUST HOPE IF WE'RE NOTAROUND PEOPLE WILL REMEMBER ALASTING MEMORY--- A FLOWERSHOP'S LEGACY--- WRAPPED IN ABEAUTIFUL BOW.LEAH PEZZETTI 13 ACTION NEWS