The Shasta Family YMCA offering emergency day camp for children of essential workers

Closed because of the coronavirus..

And parents are scrambling to figure out who can watch their children..

Action news now reporter 'ana torrea' is live in redding with what one local organization is doing.

I stopped by "y-m- c-a" here in redding.

And i couldn't even go inside because they're limiting the number of people entering even parents-- unless its a special circumstance.

They only want staff and kids going in and out of the facility.

They've even have these screening questionnaires at the front.

On monday: the "y" set up an emergency day camp for kids of: health care workers... law enforcement... first responders... and other essential workers-- like people who work at the grocery store.

We have been hearing that this such a relief.

This is such a lifesaver, you know i dont have child care, i depend on the school for monday to friday care.

Right now: there are 7 kids in the day camp.

And the "y" can take in about 30 more.

They will be seperated into smaller groups.

To make sure they don't go over the 10 person limit.

Live in redding ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The "y-m-c-a" says: it plans to keep the emergency day camp up and running for as long as possible.

###