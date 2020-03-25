Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hobby Lobby Employees Dismayed Stores, Distribution Center Still Open During Coronavirus Crisis

Hobby Lobby Employees Dismayed Stores, Distribution Center Still Open During Coronavirus Crisis

Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Hobby Lobby Employees Dismayed Stores, Distribution Center Still Open During Coronavirus Crisis

Hobby Lobby Employees Dismayed Stores, Distribution Center Still Open During Coronavirus Crisis

Fighting back tears, a Hobby Lobby employee spoke out about the company's decision to keep stores and the distribution center open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hobby Lobby Employees Dismayed Stores, Distribution Center Still Open During Coronavirus Crisis

OPEN THUS FAR NEWS FOUR'SOPEN THUS FAR NEWS FOUR'SJESSICA BRUNO IS WORKING TOOPEN THUS FAR NEWS FOUR'SJESSICA BRUNO IS WORKING TOFIND OUT WHY THEY'RE DOINGJESSICA BRUNO IS WORKING TOFIND OUT WHY THEY'RE DOINGJESSICA BRUNO IS WORKING TOFIND OUT WHY THEY'RE DOINGTHAT SHE CONTINUES OURFIND OUT WHY THEY'RE DOINGTHAT SHE CONTINUES OURTHAT SHE CONTINUES OURCOVERAGE.COVERAGE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

VeganAnimal1

VeganAnimal RT @tampham: @anthonyvclark20 Hobby Lobby - making employees go to work or go home without pay. https://t.co/ciO3MY4TeO 2 days ago

tampham

Tam Pham @anthonyvclark20 Hobby Lobby - making employees go to work or go home without pay. https://t.co/ciO3MY4TeO 3 days ago

YaYaKT

Kathy Thompson Hobby Lobby Employees Dismayed Stores, Distribution Center Still Open Du... https://t.co/ckmyqgtQH0 via @YouTube @HobbyLobby 5 days ago

LauraCohenSolo

Laura Cohen This is corporate abuse beyond belief https://t.co/zxGZmpOOS8 5 days ago

hmarrero

Hector Marrero Hobby Lobby Employees Dismayed Stores, Distribution Center Still Open Du... https://t.co/oimVGUDoiI via @YouTube 5 days ago

misowithlizo

eliana ✨ RT @JbrunoKFOR: #ICYMI: For several days now, I’ve been trying to reach @HobbyLobby with questions after we started hearing from dozens of… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.