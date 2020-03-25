Ivey not yet considering shelter-in-place order

Order statewide.

Ivey says:"we're not california, we're not new york, we aren't even louisiana."

Governor ivey says a shelter- in- place order isn't something she's considering yet.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live after talking to residents about whether they agree with the governor governor ivey gave a brief explanation on why she's not issuing a stay at home order.

She said it's because alabama is not seeing a high rate of coronavirus cases and deaths.

To practice social distancing, the governor held her news conference today over the phone and didn't take follow up questions.

So i decided to go out and see what people in north alabama have to say about her reasoning.

Breidenbach says:"she needs to realize it hasn't impacted our city yet, but if they don't take action before its too late, everybody is going to regret it."

Briley breidenbach thinks its better to be over precautious when it comes to the coronavirus.

She has a daughter with asthma... and grandparents with underlying health issues.

Breidenbach says:"all the other states are waiting till there's 1,000, 1,500 cases and at least a hundred deaths, and then their doing the stay at home order and its already too late, because everyone is already infected."

Some people -- like emilio huerta think it's a decision that should be made by city leaders.

But he says if there was a state-wide mandate -- he'd understand.

Huerta says:"sometimes a little extreme, a little precaution is nothing to be ashamed of."

But others trust the governor's instinct.

Mos says:"at the end of the day, its their call, not my call, you know we kinda got to do what we're asked to do, and you know if you're able to stay home, stay home."

The governor also talked about the importance of a healthy economy.

She says she wants to keep alabama businesses open and a shelter in place order could possibly prevent that.

