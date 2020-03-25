Businesses shut down as Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order goes into effect 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published Businesses shut down as Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order goes into effect The statewide "Safer at Home" order goes into effect in Wisconsin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but for many businesses, Tuesday night was their final night open for the next 30 days. Governor Evers has ordered all non-essential businesses to close. 0

