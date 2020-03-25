Businesses shut down as Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order goes into effect

Global  

The statewide "Safer at Home" order goes into effect in Wisconsin at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, but for many businesses, Tuesday night was their final night open for the next 30 days.

Governor Evers has ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

kenoscubs

John Swartz @BridgetPhetasy Our governor here in Wisconsin said April 27 is the restart date. There’s no way small businesses c… https://t.co/PesfgLaLZU 3 hours ago

RaeMargaret61

Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ❄️ @focused4USA All nonessential businesses in Wisconsin are shut down until April 24 7 hours ago

startupspaceapp

Startup Space Various states continue to battle their way through finding the best practices to stay healthy. More businesses to… https://t.co/qqNp7ECXuS 7 hours ago

Skyejohnson4

Scarlett Stay at home and shut down Wisconsin until April 24th?! Countless businesses are shutting their doors forever afte… https://t.co/sNsDliu1t6 7 hours ago

DellsEvents

WI Dells Events As businesses across Wisconsin shut down to protect against the spread of coronavirus, grocery stores must look at… https://t.co/ru9wsFqi86 8 hours ago

News_Republic

BarabooNewsRepublic As businesses across Wisconsin shut down to protect against the spread of coronavirus, grocery stores must look at… https://t.co/F9gIGDa4Kq 8 hours ago

ELGNTV

EternaL Gaming Network For everyone that I sub to on a regular or semi regular basis, I still love you, but Wisconsin has officially order… https://t.co/SY99ZjFSYO 11 hours ago

michaeljpopke

Michael Popke More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' 'safer-at-home' order. #Wisconsin closing for a month... #SaferAtHome https://t.co/NjR9EXu7QA 12 hours ago

