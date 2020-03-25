Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus

Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus

Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus

A teacher in Jupiter has started an online art class to help kids and parents while they are at home because of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid c... https://t.co/cxvyGbY1Ai via @YouTube 35 minutes ago

jfprovencher27

Francois Provencher RT @heARTISTatWORK: I had the privilege to speak with my local news...thank you for helping me bring joy and magic to heARTS 💕 #artmatters… 2 hours ago

MrsHolland7

Sara Holland A former colleague from @MacArthurACPS has created art lessons for kiddos that she shares on her @YouTube channel.… https://t.co/IX82svXlka 8 hours ago

heARTISTatWORK

Kate Lindquist I had the privilege to speak with my local news...thank you for helping me bring joy and magic to heARTS 💕… https://t.co/f5OHAyS4If 9 hours ago

FredBollaci

Fred Bollaci Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus https://t.co/0QKi8FUho5 12 hours ago

tao_meano

Eileen Morton Jupiter teacher offers online art classes for kids https://t.co/ag0sU1dAZ0 12 hours ago

PelotaDawg

Michel RT @WPTV: Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus https://t.co/e1CqP9DaYR reports @MirandaWPTV 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.