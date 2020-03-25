Tokyo governor relieved at postponed Olympics

Global  

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike expressed a sense of relief on Wednesday after the announcement that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach agreed to postpone the Tokyo Games until 2021.

