Trump wants U.S. economy open by Easter despite coronavirus spread

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

