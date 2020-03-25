Global  

Jenrick: Some building sites can stay open

Jenrick: Some building sites can stay open

Jenrick: Some building sites can stay open

Robert Jenrick says that, “if you can work from home then you must do so”, but those that cannot, must work within Public Health England’s guidelines.

The housing secretary added that some building sites have concluded they can meet PHE’s guidance and will stay open.

Report by Chinnianl.

