Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House, Senate reach deal on $2T coronavirus stimulus package

White House, Senate reach deal on $2T coronavirus stimulus package

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
White House, Senate reach deal on $2T coronavirus stimulus package

White House, Senate reach deal on $2T coronavirus stimulus package

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Story: https://bit.ly/33IVLiR

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RiderJuanita

Juanita🌟🌟🌟 RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Overnight White House, Senate reach deal on $2 trillion stimulus package https://t.co/Ey1VPCFXT2 https://t.co/W84VA… 5 seconds ago

DBurton3

🌺💖DIXIE B💖4 Trump 2020💖🌺 RT @heatherjones333: WITH THANKS TO THE SENATE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 AS IT MOVES TO THE HOUSE WE HOLD OUR COLLECTIVE BREATH IN HOPE PELOSI CAN DO WHAT IS… 8 seconds ago

WandaScott2019

Wanda Renae Scott RT @MSNBC: White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a massive $2T coronavirus spending bill aimed at alleviating the economic im… 10 seconds ago

QDpatriot

QD BREAKING: White House and Senate Reach Late Night MASSIVE $2 TRILLION Stimulus Package Deal https://t.co/crBBdekod3 via @gatewaypundit 16 seconds ago

charann130

Charlotte Hammond Live updates: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus; White House, Senate leaders reach deal on $2 trillion… https://t.co/KFBJDC4VbL 33 seconds ago

realCheeku

❌ Credulous Boomer Rube ❌ White House, Senate reach late-night deal on massive $2T coronavirus stimulus package https://t.co/DTl3ar76yc 37 seconds ago

carraybb

🌸 CARRAY 🌸 RT @go4itbas: 🌞Good Morning #Patriots😊 🇺🇸 #KAG 🇺🇸 Vote #Trump2020 🇺🇸 BREAKING: White House and Senate Reach Late Night MASSIVE $2 TRILLION… 38 seconds ago

Sea3monkey

Seamonkey RT @tracybeanz: “This bill is far from perfect, but we believe the legislation has been improved significantly to warrant its quick conside… 39 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.