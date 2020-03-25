Dana White Says 'UFC 249' Will Be Closed Event Due to Coronavirus Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 weeks ago Dana White Says 'UFC 249' Will Be Closed Event Due to Coronavirus The UFC President confirmed on Monday that the latest pay-per-view will be closed to the public. 0

