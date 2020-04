How to qualify for small business relief loans

THESE LOANS ARE MEANTTO KEEP THE SMALL MOMAND POP SHOPS ON MAINDRAGS LIKE THIS UP ANDRUNNING WHILE THECORONAVIRUS FORCESTHEM TO CLOSETEMPORARILY - OR SCALEBACK OPERATIONS.THESE LOANS CAN ALSOGO TO NON-PROFITS WHOMAY BE LOSINGDONATIONS.I VISITED THE COMMUNITYASSISTANCE COUNCIL INKANSAS CITY.THEY'RE CONSIDERING ALOAN AS A LAST RESORT.RIGHT NOW - THEY'RERELYING ON DONATIONSTO KEEP THEIR DOORSOPEN THROUGH THISSITUATION - BUT AREREADY TO ADAPT ASNEEDED.Rachel Casey // CommunityAssistance Council executivedirectorSWhat was true yesterday isnotnecessarily true today.

And thelasthour is not necessarily truethis hour.We are keeping our knees bentandgetting ready to move inwhateverdirection we need to go.THE SMALL BUSINESSADMINISTRATION IS THEAGENCY HANDLING THESELOANS.IT SAID WARNS THERE IS AWAVE OF APPLICANTSRIGHT NOW - SO ITSWEBSITE MAY BE DOWNOR SLOW WHEN YOU GOTO FILL OUT ANAPPLICATION - BE PATIENT.REPORTING LIVE IN KCMOCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION NEWS