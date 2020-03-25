Global  

Senate Reaches Deal With White House

Senate Reaches Deal With White House

Senate Reaches Deal With White House

Senate leaders announced that they have reached an agreement early Wednesday on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that would provide aid to businesses, healthcare systems and workers.

