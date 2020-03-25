Senate Reaches Deal With White House now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:26s - Published Senate Reaches Deal With White House Senate leaders announced that they have reached an agreement early Wednesday on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that would provide aid to businesses, healthcare systems and workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Claudia Garcia RT @NPR: Senate leaders have struck a deal to inject the U.S. economy with about $2 trillion. The plan includes direct payments to America… 22 seconds ago Wells Dunbar🤦🏻 RT @TexasStandard: A $2 trillion aid package has been agreed to in the U.S. Senate, including cash payments to citizens, expanded unemploym… 1 minute ago Texas Standard A $2 trillion aid package has been agreed to in the U.S. Senate, including cash payments to citizens, expanded unem… https://t.co/ItRLKNClT0 5 minutes ago April Tellez Green RT @KPBSnews: Senate leaders struck a historic deal to inject the U.S. economy with about $2 trillion in aid in response to the #coronaviru… 6 minutes ago