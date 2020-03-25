Gunmen in Afghanistan kill dozens in raid on Sikh complex 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published Gunmen in Afghanistan kill dozens in raid on Sikh complex The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, which killed at least 25 people. Emer McCarthy reports 0

