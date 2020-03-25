Global  

Gunmen in Afghanistan kill dozens in raid on Sikh complex

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, which killed at least 25 people.

Emer McCarthy reports

