Wall St. holds gain as Senate reaches stimulus deal

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street was on track for its first back-to-back daily gains since February as investors optimistically waited for movement on the Senate&apos;s $2 trillion economic stimulus package to battle damage caused by the coronavirus.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.

