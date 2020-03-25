Wall St. holds gain as Senate reaches stimulus deal 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published Wall St. holds gain as Senate reaches stimulus deal Wall Street was on track for its first back-to-back daily gains since February as investors optimistically waited for movement on the Senate's $2 trillion economic stimulus package to battle damage caused by the coronavirus. Conway G. Gittens has the details. 0

