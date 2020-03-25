Federer To Donate One Million Francs To Vulnerable Families 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published Federer To Donate One Million Francs To Vulnerable Families Tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are donating one million Swiss Francs to help families affected by the novel coronavirus in Switzerland. 0

