Florida universities discuss payback plans for students who left early due to COVID-19

CASH-STRAPPED COLLEGE STUDENTS WHO LEFT SCHOOL WHEN CAMPUS LIFE SHUT DOWN ARE WONDERING IF THEY'LL GET THEIR MONEY BACK FOR MEAL PLANS AND DORMS THEY'RE NO LONGER ABLE TO USE.

UNIVERSITIES AROUND THE STATE HAVE ENCOURAGED STUDENTS WHO LIVE ON CAMPUS TO MOVE OFF AS A WAY TO STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19. MAXWELL GOLDSTONE, A JUNIOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA IN TAMPA, IS AMONG THE THOUSANDS WHO HEEDED THE ADVICE AND MOVED BACK HOME. BUT NOW THE MUSIC MAJOR IS VOICING CONCERNS OVER WHETHER HIS SCHOOL WILL REIMBURSE HIM FOR THE CAMPUS MEAL PLAN HE'S NO LONGER USING OR THE CAMPUS APARTMENT HE'S NO LONGER LIVING IN. "I have now lost half a semester, eating in the dining halls, using the facilities for studying, living there obviously but now that's all gone by the waist-side. Why should I have to eat that check?"

Universities around the state including the university of south tampa are well aware of concerns.

Universities tell me they're actively working with the florida board of governors and other universities to determine the best solutions for giving students refunds and credits. But ultimately schools will make their own decisions on student refunds, rebates and credits. A U-S-F spokesperson told me a payback announcement is expected this week. Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers made its plan public today - up to $1200 for some of its residential students. And a spokesperson for the University of Florida told me "discussions are underway but no decisions have been made yet." While dorms remain open to college students with no place to go, Max Goldstone plans to spend the rest of his junior year back home in Orlando, adjusting to learning online and waiting to find out what if any money, his school will give him back. "If I'm not living there and not making use of the services that the dorm payment provide to me, I would like that money back to maybe when this all blows over put towards housing for next year or tuition, obviously. College is very expensive."

Students are encouraged