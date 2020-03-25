Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Tenants Bell and Shepard own at least two residential buildings in Los Angeles through their company, Pringus Property LLC.

The couple decided to forgo next month’s rent as many of their tenants are without jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

A manager at Pringus Property shared the news with residents via email over the weekend.

Sources also shared that the manager, who is reportedly Shepard’s sister, has promised to work with residents as best as possible moving forward.

Bell and Shepard are among the many landlords being forced to evaluate how to deal with tenants struggling to make rent amid the crisis.