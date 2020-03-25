Global  

House And Senate Expected To Pass Coronavirus Emergency Relief Plan

House And Senate Expected To Pass Coronavirus Emergency Relief Plan

House And Senate Expected To Pass Coronavirus Emergency Relief Plan

Natalie Brand reports on continuing debate over COVID-19 stimulus package in U.S. legislature (3-25-2020)

bearworks2000

ob1 RT @henryrodgersdc: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will halt negotiations with the Senate and move to pass her own coronavirus package… 17 minutes ago

BrownJessemb27

Jesse Brown ن RT @AlexNBCNews: Even if the Senate passes the Coronavirus phase 3 bill today, it seems MORE LIKELY that the earliest the House could pass… 19 minutes ago

dwatchnews

Democracy Watch News RT @EENewsUpdates: A massive, $2 trillion financial rescue package that the Senate is expected to pass today contains no direct relief for… 24 minutes ago

act_on_mass

Act on Mass RT @SHNSMurphy: The Senate on Thursday is expected to pass a bill to expand the scope of practice for nurses to treat patients without doct… 2 hours ago

SHNSMurphy

Matthew Murphy The Senate on Thursday is expected to pass a bill to expand the scope of practice for nurses to treat patients with… https://t.co/RtknRttBmj 2 hours ago

EENewsUpdates

E&E News A massive, $2 trillion financial rescue package that the Senate is expected to pass today contains no direct relief… https://t.co/U7qXbfByhQ 2 hours ago

SheepdogSecurit

SheepdogSecurity Pelosi said Sunday that she will halt negotiations with the Senate and move to pass her own coronavirus package in… https://t.co/Fz06Z2U7oU 2 hours ago

VendingMagazine

VendingMarketWatch U.S. Senate Expected To Vote On $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Wednesday Afternoon; Bill Would Then Pass To House… https://t.co/zHjZZFpZtf 2 hours ago

