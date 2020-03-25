House And Senate Expected To Pass Coronavirus Emergency Relief Plan now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:20s - Published House And Senate Expected To Pass Coronavirus Emergency Relief Plan Natalie Brand reports on continuing debate over COVID-19 stimulus package in U.S. legislature (3-25-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ob1 RT @henryrodgersdc: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will halt negotiations with the Senate and move to pass her own coronavirus package… 17 minutes ago Jesse Brown ن RT @AlexNBCNews: Even if the Senate passes the Coronavirus phase 3 bill today, it seems MORE LIKELY that the earliest the House could pass… 19 minutes ago Democracy Watch News RT @EENewsUpdates: A massive, $2 trillion financial rescue package that the Senate is expected to pass today contains no direct relief for… 24 minutes ago Act on Mass RT @SHNSMurphy: The Senate on Thursday is expected to pass a bill to expand the scope of practice for nurses to treat patients without doct… 2 hours ago Matthew Murphy The Senate on Thursday is expected to pass a bill to expand the scope of practice for nurses to treat patients with… https://t.co/RtknRttBmj 2 hours ago E&E News A massive, $2 trillion financial rescue package that the Senate is expected to pass today contains no direct relief… https://t.co/U7qXbfByhQ 2 hours ago SheepdogSecurity Pelosi said Sunday that she will halt negotiations with the Senate and move to pass her own coronavirus package in… https://t.co/Fz06Z2U7oU 2 hours ago VendingMarketWatch U.S. Senate Expected To Vote On $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Wednesday Afternoon; Bill Would Then Pass To House… https://t.co/zHjZZFpZtf 2 hours ago