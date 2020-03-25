Confusion continues over 'essential' jobs now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:35s - Published Confusion continues over 'essential' jobs More than 400,000 people have applied to join an NHS volunteer scheme but there is still anger over why some employers are still asking people to go to work in non-essential jobs. 0

