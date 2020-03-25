Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Confusion continues over 'essential' jobs

Confusion continues over 'essential' jobs

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:35s - Published < > Embed
Confusion continues over 'essential' jobs

Confusion continues over 'essential' jobs

More than 400,000 people have applied to join an NHS volunteer scheme but there is still anger over why some employers are still asking people to go to work in non-essential jobs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffPB61

•••JB••• People are confused, wondering why they still have to go into work. Confusion over ‘essential’ and ‘key’ workers. A… https://t.co/JDH8kCvmpg 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.