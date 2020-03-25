Global  

How To Safely Spend Time Outside During The Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the US, cities, and states are issuing social distancing and "stay at home" orders.

Confusion about what the various terms mean may leave you confused and unsure about what is allowed.

Business Insider reports that many people wonder if it's permissible for them to be outside their homes at all.

What is allowed depends on the individual and location, but to be safe, go out alone, go to unpopulated areas, and don't congregate.

