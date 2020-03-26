Sen. Cory Gardner Says CARES Act Will Provide Stability During Coronavirus Outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:00s - Published Sen. Cory Gardner Says CARES Act Will Provide Stability During Coronavirus Outbreak Sen. Cory Gardner was released from coronavirus quarantine on Wednesday, just in time to speak on the Senate floor before the final vote of the stimulus package and CARES Act. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Annalyse Keller RT @CBSDenver: Coronavirus Update: Sen. Cory Gardner Says CARES Act Will Provide Stability During Uncertain Times https://t.co/TmaGxCtoFj h… 10 minutes ago Lori Lee Coronavirus Update: Sen. Cory Gardner Says CARES Act Will Provide Stability During Uncertain Times https://t.co/MaaWWdVxO0 46 minutes ago CBSDenver Coronavirus Update: Sen. Cory Gardner Says CARES Act Will Provide Stability During Uncertain Times… https://t.co/WkFIh4QUpA 2 hours ago