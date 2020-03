UNLV employees test positive for COVID-19 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published UNLV employees test positive for COVID-19 2 UNLV employees test positive for COVID-19, one was in another state when they tested positive. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNLV employees test positive for COVID-19 TESTED POSITIVE ARE ALSOSELF-ISOLATING.SHE SAYS THE FIRST EMPLOYEETESTED POSITIVE IN ANOTHERSTATE..AND HAS BEEN MOSTLY WORKINGREMOTELY FOR AN EXTENDED PERIODOF TIME.THEY WERE LAST ON CAMPUS ONMARCH 10TH...AND DID NOT COME IN CONTACTWITH ANYONE ON CAMPUS AT THATTIME.THE SECOND EMPLOYEE TESTEDPOSITIVE AFTER TRAVELING OUT OFSTATE FOR UNIVERSITY BUSINESS.THEY REACHED OUT TO EVERYONETHEY CAME INTO CONTACT WITH.THE SECOND EMPLOYEE IS ONE OFTHE MORE THAN 200 CASES INCLARK COUNTY...ACCORDING TO THE SOUTHERNNEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT.FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE





