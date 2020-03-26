Managers Are Urging The NFL To Postpone The 2020 Draft 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published Managers Are Urging The NFL To Postpone The 2020 Draft The draft is scheduled for April 23-25, but general managers are calling for it to be postponed following the closure of all league facilities. 0

