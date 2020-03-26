Global  

Wells Fargo, Other Lenders OK Mortgage Relief Due To COVID-19

Wells Fargo, Other Lenders OK Mortgage Relief Due To COVID-19

Wells Fargo, Other Lenders OK Mortgage Relief Due To COVID-19

Four of the five major national banks have agreed to a 90-day forbearance on mortgage payments for those affected by COVID-19, Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

@QuickenLoans This doesn't address the recent announcement made today, March 25th, that all other major lenders that se…

@QuickenLoans This doesn't address the recent announcement made today, March 25th, that all other major lenders tha… https://t.co/dt9wf29Bcl

"Ally Bank said it will defer mortgage payments for up to 120 days. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and other b… https://t.co/34AP4moQ7X

