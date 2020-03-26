Wells Fargo, Other Lenders OK Mortgage Relief Due To COVID-19 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:53s - Published Wells Fargo, Other Lenders OK Mortgage Relief Due To COVID-19 Four of the five major national banks have agreed to a 90-day forbearance on mortgage payments for those affected by COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. 0

