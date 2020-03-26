Pompeo blasts China over 'disinformation' after G7 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:28s - Published Pompeo blasts China over 'disinformation' after G7 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after attending a virtual G7 meeting, said China's alleged "disinformation" campaign was "crazy talk" from Beijing on what he described as the "Wuhan coronavirus." Gavino Garay reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this