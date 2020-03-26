Global  

Coronavirus Update: 13 Patients Die From Virus At Queens Hospital In 24 Hours

The gravity of the coronavirus crisis is painfully clear at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

The hospital confirmed Wednesday that 13 people died from the virus in just the last 24 hours.

