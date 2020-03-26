Students concerned after teachers get coronavirus

New at ten... today we learned that coronavirus struck two north alabama classrooms. this afternoon - huntsville city schools confirmed a teacher at morris middle school tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the day - madison county schools said an "endeavor elementary school" teacher tested positive.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside "morris middle" after speaking with a student of one of the teachers.

The student i spoke with who says she is a student of the morris middle teacher with coronavirus described that teacher as fun, and said she enjoys being in the class.

Tonight, the student says her family is taking steps to stay safe after today's news put made them worry.

Denis marites gruijullo, 6th grade, morris school i was scared of something because i had classes with her.

6th grader denis marites gruijullo says she and her family are on edge after learning one of her teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

For privacy reasons, we're not disclosing the teacher's name.

Denis marites gruijullo, 6th grade, morris school she was fun and stuff.

She was open and she talked with us and stuff.

Her cousin christopher hernandez goes to the same school, but didn't have classes with the teacher who tested positive for the virus.

He says their family has been teaching them ways to stay safe with the coronavirus.

Christopher hernandez, 6th grade, morris school washing your hands more, being careful with what you do around...don't be around such a big crowd, cause you never know if they might have it.

Across the county at endeavor elementary school, another teacher also tested positive.

The news made some parents across the district nervous.

Phoner graphic - amy latiker - madison county parent i just pray that anyone that anyone that did get involved with that teacher wasn't at the school.

Hopefully, she'd gotten it since she left the school.

And that's all we can do is pray for everyone at this point that things are going to get better.

Based on when the endeavor teacher had contact with the school system, madison county schools says the final date of concern should be march 28.

As for the impact here at morris school, huntsville city schools says it will stop curbside meal distribution.

Instead, they will serve the morris school community by using a school bus delivery service to bring them food.

Reporting live at morris school, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.