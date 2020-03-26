Global  

Mt. Juliet restaurant offering free meals to truck drivers

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:57s - Published
When Governor Lee issued an executive order asking all restaurants to close their dining areas, the news hit truck drivers hard.

But staff at Big Bad Wolf Grill in Mt.

Juliet wasn’t going to let it stop business -- and that's all thanks to one loyal customer.

