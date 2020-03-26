Coronavirus Update: Deadly 24 At Elmhurst Hospital now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published Coronavirus Update: Deadly 24 At Elmhurst Hospital The gravity of the coronavirus crisis in New York City became painfully clear overnight at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where 13 patients died in 24 hours. CBS2's John Dias has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this