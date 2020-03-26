Priyanka Chopra joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:13s - Published Priyanka Chopra joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge Actress Priyanka Chopra joined WHO's #SafeHandsChallenge to promote the importance of washing hands amid the coronavirus outbreak. 0

