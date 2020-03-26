Dua Lipa didn't delay her album because 'music is what we need' right now 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:17s - Published Dua Lipa didn't delay her album because 'music is what we need' right now Dua Lipa didn't delay her second album 'Future Nostalgia' because many people across the world will be relying on music to get them through the coronavirus pandemic. 0

