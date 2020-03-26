Kellyanne Corrected About Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:38s - Published
During an interview on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway tried to blame New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio for the coronavirus outbreak in the state but was quickly reminded how President Donald Trump downplayed the virus.

